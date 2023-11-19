 MP Elections 2023: Umaria Sector Magistrate Allegedly Molests Adivasi Woman Employee; Booked
MP Elections 2023: Umaria Sector Magistrate Allegedly Molests Adivasi Woman Employee; Booked

An FIR has been filed against the accused under Section 354 of the IPC and the SC/ST Act.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, November 19, 2023, 05:49 PM IST
article-image
Representative image

Umaria (Madhya Pradesh): During the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections, SDO PIU Pankaj Gupta, who was appointed as sector magistrate, allegedly molested a woman CHO on Friday, from the adivasi community. The official was booked on Sunday.

Gupta, serving as the Sector Magistrate in the Akashkot area of the Bandhavgarh constituency, has been accused of harassing the adivasi woman employee.

The incident unfolded on November 17 around 2:30 pm, when Gupta called another employee who was stationed at Polling Booth 160 in Pathari Kala. He told him that he is feeling unwell and asked for medicine, prompting the victim to rush to the nearby Tummadar area, where Gupta was lying in a room adjacent to a polling booth.

When she arrived, the woman discovered that Gupta had allegedly faked illness and grabbed her. The woman managed to free herself from Gupta's grip and promptly reported the incident to CMHO Sanjeev Wike.

An FIR has been filed against Gupta under Section 354 of the IPC and the SC/ST Act. Authorities are actively investigating the matter to locate and apprehend the accused.

