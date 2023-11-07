MP Elections 2023: NRIs Anxious To Reach State To Cast The Votes

Representational Picture

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): It’s not only the local voters but the Non Residents of India (NRIs) are also eager to cast their votes in this Assembly election. Some NRIs have already arrived in Madhya Pradesh in advance and more are likely to follow in their footsteps. NRIs who have arrived in Madhya Pradesh include close aides of England’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and conservative leader Aditya Pratap Singh.

Aditya Pratap Singh (who hails from Bhopal) said to Free Press that “ Vote is very precious and I have come to vote for the development of the state. From the United Kingdom, at least 25 more people are about to arrive in Madhya Pradesh and all will cast the votes,” he said.

In a telephonic conversation, he said that “ I also want to inspire others (voters of state) that if we can come from so far then they should go and cast the votes”.

He had convinced around 100 NRIs (hailing from various parts of Madhya Pradesh) to come and vote in the state election.

He informed that a social media group of NRIs living in the United Kingdom and Europe has been formed and around 2500 NRIs have been approached and asked to take out their precious time to fly to Madhya Pradesh and cast their votes.

NRI Sanjay Nagarkar is an environment scientist in Hong Kong. He belongs to Jabalpur. He has arrived in Madhya Pradesh in advance and is waiting for the voting day when he will be able to use his vote.

In a telephonic conversation with Free Press, he said “ When we left India, at that time Madhya Pradesh’s picture was not good but now it is in the forefront, we want to make it better”.

He said he hadn’t given up the Indian passport hence he is eligible to exercise the voting right. He has inspired his other acquaintance NRIs to reach Madhya Pradesh and cast their votes to strengthen the democracy.

Sanjeev Tandon, who is a businessman in Nigeria and belongs to Jabalpur city, said he has formed a Whatsapp group in which at least 250 NRIs having connection with Jabalpur city have been added. Through the Whatsapp group, NRIs are being inspired to take out time from their busy schedule and reach Madhya Pradesh to cast their votes. If they are not able to take part in the polling process due to some reasons then they should at least ask their parents to go and cast the votes so that voting percentage should get increased. Meanwhile, he said that the Election Commission should come up with some solutions for the NRI voters. “ The NRIs living in different parts of the world should be provided with the facility to cast their votes at the Embassy. This will not only save their time and money but will also increase the overall voting percentage,” he opined.

