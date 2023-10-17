MP Elections 2023: From Hike In Journalist Honour Fund To Free Health Insurance, Here's What Congress Has Promised For Mediapersons In Its Manifesto

MP Elections 2023: From Hike In Journalist Honour Fund To Free Health Insurance, Here's What Congress Has Promised For Media Persons In Its Manifesto | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress party released its manifesto for Madhya Pradesh assembly elections on Tuesday making a slew of promises like conducting a caste survey, 27 per cent reservation to the OBCs, farm loan waiver and Rs 25 lakh medical insurance for all the people in the state, if voted to power. At the same time, the opposition party also made several promises for the welfare of the journalists from increasing the amount of Senior Journalist Honour Fund to Rs 25,000, to providing free health insurance.

It also announced to start Subhadra Kumari Chauhan Journalism Award for women journalists with a reward of Rs 2 lakh.

The Congress in its manifesto or ‘Vachan Patra’ said that the Journalist Security Act will be implemented in Madhya Pradesh to provide security to journalists. A grand press club and joint journalist family building will be built which will be equipped with modern facilities.

The manifesto further read that the monthly amount of the Senior Journalist Honour Fund will be increased to Rs 25000 and women journalists will be given relaxation in age limit for eligibility.

The grand old party said that if voted to power, it will provide free health insurance to journalists and journalism personnel along with their families. In case of accidental death, a lump sum assistance of Rs 10 lakh will be provided as ex-gratia.

Some other points in the manifesto for the welfare of journalists include:

Rules will be made to give monthly grants to state and district level press clubs.

A program will be made to have a journalist building in every district.

New rules will be made for advertising in newspapers, magazines, news channels and digital journalism.

Will give priority and support to rural and local newspapers.

Will take decisions on construction of ‘News cities’ in metros.

Allotment of houses under House Rent Purchase Scheme for journalists. State level women journalists will be given priority in allotment of houses. Apart from this, 50 percent interest subsidy will be given and up to 60 percent will be given to women journalists.

Journalists consultation committee will be constituted in which only journalists will be members. The committe will advocate for cases related to the problems of journalists.

Children of journalists will be provided facilities to study abroad for higher education. A plan will be made to provide free training in digital journalism.

Provision will be made to reimburse train fare to journalists for visiting pilgrimage sites.

Subhadra Kumari Chauhan Journalism Award will be started to honor women journalists and they will be given Rs 2 lakh as honour.

