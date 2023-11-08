MP Elections 2023: Doctors Have Thrown Their Hat In The Ring

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): There are a few candidates with the medical backgrounds in the ensuing state elections, who are vying for political office. Some of these healthcare professionals have dedicated years to medical field before transitioning into politics. Some of the medical professionals contesting this election include:

Dr Sitasaran Sharma (BJP), MBBS

Representing the BJP in Narmadapuram, Dr Sharma is a former assembly speaker who holds an MBBS degree from Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal, earned in 1972. Before entering politics, he provided free medical care to patients at a Gurudwara.

Dr Vikrant Bhuria (Cong), MS General Surgery

Congress candidate from Jhabua, Dr Bhuria is an MS in General Surgery, having completed his MBBS from M.Y.H. between 2002 and 2007 and his M.S. in General Surgery in 2008-2011.

Dr. Ashok Marskole (Congress), MBBS

Representing the Congress in Mandla and the current MLA from Nivas, Marskole is a well-qualified doctor with an MBBS from MGM College, Indore, and post-graduation from Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College in Jabalpur. He previously served as an eye specialist in the district hospital.

Dr. Vijaylaxmi Sadho (Cong), MBBS

Dr Sadho, a five-time MLA from Maheshwar and a Congress candidate, is also a medical professional. She graduated with an MBBS from Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal.

Dr Yogesh Pandagre (BJP), MBBS, MD

Dr Yogesh Pandagre, the BJP candidate and sitting MLA from Amla, holds both MBBS and MD degrees. He completed his MBBS at Hamidia Medical College and his MD from Gajara Raja Medical College in Gwalior.

Dr Vijay Anand Marawi (BJP), MBBS

Dr Vijay Anand Marawi, the BJP candidate from Bicchiya, brings his expertise as a pediatrician, holding an MBBS degree. Currently, he serves as the Assistant Superintendent at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical Hospital in Jabalpur.

Dr Prabhuram Choudhary (BJP), MBBS

Dr Prabhuram Choudhary, the state Health Minister and BJP candidate from Sanchi, studied MBBS at Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal. At the age of 27, Choudhary was elected member of the 8th Legislative Assembly for the first time in 1985. He currently represents Sanchi constituency.

Dr Hiralal Alawa (Cong ), Ex Assistant Professor and senior resident doctor AIIMS

National president of JAYS and Congress candidate and present MLA from Manawar Dr Alawa, with a Post Graduate MBBS from Shyamshah Medical College in Rewa and an MD in General Medicine from Gajra Raje Medical College in Gwalior, brings his experience as an assistant professor and senior resident doctor at AIIMS in Delhi to his candidacy.

Dr GC Gautam (Congress), MBBS

Dr GC Gautam, a Congress candidate from Sanchi, has pursued his medical degree from Jabalpur; he has been a practicing doctor in Sanchi for an extended period.