Bhopal: BMC To Crack Whip On Traditional Tandoors

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC), which has to submit its action report in National Green Tribunal (NGT), has cracked whip at traditional tandoors in Bhopal on recommendation of Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board (MPPCB).

Even BMC imposed spot fines against traditional tandoors in its limit. For the last 15 days, BMC teams raided traditional tandoors which work on coals and wood causing pollution. BMC has taken action against garbage burning at various places.

Hotels, eateries and restaurants have been targeted and their tandoors were closed. They have to switch over from traditional mode to gas or electric mode.

MPPCB regional officer Brijesh Sharma said, “BMC has taken action after complaint. Even NGT had ordered to take action against traditional tandoors. BMC has to submit an action taken report in NGT. The Pollution Control Board only has given its recommendation and continued to point out to BMC about these practices. For the last 15 days, BMC is taking action as it is only BMC which has to take action against such practice. We only monitor and point out BMC administration.”