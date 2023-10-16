MP Elections 2023: Congress To Release Next List In Two-Three Days, Says Kamal Nath

Kamal Nath |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress will release its second list of candidates for the November 17 Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections in the next two-three days, former chief minister and state unit head Kamal Nath said here on Monday.

The party released the first list of 144 candidates on Sunday. The remaining 86 candidates are likely to be declared in two phases. "Most of the candidates for remaining seats have been finalised, only a few are being discussed. All the candidates will be announced in the next two-three days," he said. Asked about those disappointed after being denied tickets, the Congress leader said he has spoken to all of them, but the party has to take tough decisions.

"Candidates have been selected keeping the social structure of each district and the Assembly seat. There were 4,000 applications for 230 seats and all of them claimed they will win the election, but we have to see different parameters to select the candidates," Kamal Nath added.

Responding to a query on his candidature from his home town Chhindwara, the veteran leader said neither was he interested in contesting the election nor was he worried about it. He stated that Lok Sabha MP Nakul Nath, along with him, will announce the name of Chhindwar's candidates.

"The name of Chhindwar candidates would be announced first of all in Chhindwara by Nakul Nath and then finalised by the central leadership in Delhi," he said, indicating that the candidates have been finalised.

Meanwhile, he took jibe at Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan saying the Congress has fielded an actor against actor (Chouhan).

"It would be interesting to see who will be a better actor. Shivraj is a seasoned actor, which is why we have fielded an actor against him," Kamal Nath added.