MP Elections 2023: Congress Seeks Uninterrupted Power Supply In Strong Rooms

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress party has asked chief electoral officer Anupam Rajan to maintain uninterrupted power supply in strong room of Rewa where EVMs are kept. It has also asked to shut down wifi routers installed in strong room in Ujjain district. The complaint was submitted on Monday.

Congress leader JP Dhanopia said Congress candidate from Mangawa Babita Saket had filed the complaint that strong room where EVMs are kept was facing power cuts. The cameras installed for security of EVMs shut down because of power cut.

Congress candidate from Nagda-Kchrod Dilip Singh Gurjar told state Congress unit that when he visited strong room on November 18, the internet, wifi, router, satellite system projector were functional.

The Congress asked officials to shut down internet and wifi routers placed near strong rooms. Congress candidate from Umaria Savitri Singh had filed complaint that in her constituency, 709 police personnel were deputed but were not provided postal ballot and were prevented from polling.

She asked to arrange special polling camp, so that whoever the government employees had failed to practice their votes, can submit their votes.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)