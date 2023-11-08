 MP Elections 2023: 'Congress Prioritized Muslims, We Prioritize Poor,' Says PM Modi In Morena
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP Elections 2023: 'Congress Prioritized Muslims, We Prioritize Poor,' Says PM Modi In Morena

MP Elections 2023: 'Congress Prioritized Muslims, We Prioritize Poor,' Says PM Modi In Morena

He emphasized that every poor person is essential for him and highlighted the marginalized communities' prominence in his welfare plans.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, November 08, 2023, 08:27 PM IST
article-image

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Launching a scathing attack on the opposition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing a public gathering in Morena on Wednesday accused Congress of prioritizing Muslims when it came to the resources of the country.

In his speech, Modi emphasized “Congress used to assert that Muslims should have the first claim on the nation's resources. However, BJP believes the first right to the nation's resources belongs to the poor”.

He also mentioned the military's new approach, taking action within the country rather than being dependent on foreign arms, criticizing the previous Congress approach. Modi highlighted “Congress only worries about its own family and stated that there are leaders in Madhya Pradesh busy tearing each other's clothes”.

Read Also
MP: In Poll-Bound MP, Modi Slams INDIA Bloc Over 'Derogatory' Language Against Women
article-image

Further addressing the gathering, he expressed gratitude for the trust people have in him, stating that Madhya Pradesh has Modi in its heart and BJP in his heart. “Since the BJP government came into power in the state, development has been ongoing, while the Congress had stalled the state's progress”, he added.

He slammed the Congress for depriving ex-servicemen of one rank one pension (OROP) benefits. OROP means soldiers of the same rank and the same length of service get the same pension, irrespective of their retirement date.

He also stated that the poorest in the country are the biggest beneficiaries of his government's welfare programs, naming Dalits, OBCs, and Adivasi families. He emphasized that every poor person is essential for him and highlighted the marginalized communities' prominence in his welfare plans.

Read Also
MP Election 2023: Angry, Digvijay Slams Congress Leaders For Skipping Meet Over Ticket
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Helicopter Carrying Akhilesh Yadav Develops Snag After Take-Off, Lands Back Safely

MP: Helicopter Carrying Akhilesh Yadav Develops Snag After Take-Off, Lands Back Safely

MP Elections 2023: 'Congress Prioritized Muslims, We Prioritize Poor,' Says PM Modi In Morena

MP Elections 2023: 'Congress Prioritized Muslims, We Prioritize Poor,' Says PM Modi In Morena

MP Elections 2023: Akhilesh Yadav Interacts With Dalits, Tribals In Surajpur Village Of Chandla...

MP Elections 2023: Akhilesh Yadav Interacts With Dalits, Tribals In Surajpur Village Of Chandla...

MP Elections 2023: Modi Slams Nitish Kumar Over 'Derogatory' Remarks, Says Will Do Whatever He Can...

MP Elections 2023: Modi Slams Nitish Kumar Over 'Derogatory' Remarks, Says Will Do Whatever He Can...

'MP Assembly Polls A Choice Between Dharma And Adharma,' Says Union Minister Smriti Irani

'MP Assembly Polls A Choice Between Dharma And Adharma,' Says Union Minister Smriti Irani