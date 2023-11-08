MP Elections 2023: 'Congress Prioritized Muslims, We Prioritize Poor,' Says PM Modi In Morena

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Launching a scathing attack on the opposition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing a public gathering in Morena on Wednesday accused Congress of prioritizing Muslims when it came to the resources of the country.

In his speech, Modi emphasized “Congress used to assert that Muslims should have the first claim on the nation's resources. However, BJP believes the first right to the nation's resources belongs to the poor”.

He also mentioned the military's new approach, taking action within the country rather than being dependent on foreign arms, criticizing the previous Congress approach. Modi highlighted “Congress only worries about its own family and stated that there are leaders in Madhya Pradesh busy tearing each other's clothes”.

Further addressing the gathering, he expressed gratitude for the trust people have in him, stating that Madhya Pradesh has Modi in its heart and BJP in his heart. “Since the BJP government came into power in the state, development has been ongoing, while the Congress had stalled the state's progress”, he added.

He slammed the Congress for depriving ex-servicemen of one rank one pension (OROP) benefits. OROP means soldiers of the same rank and the same length of service get the same pension, irrespective of their retirement date.

He also stated that the poorest in the country are the biggest beneficiaries of his government's welfare programs, naming Dalits, OBCs, and Adivasi families. He emphasized that every poor person is essential for him and highlighted the marginalized communities' prominence in his welfare plans.

