 MP Elections 2023: Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi To Address Public Rally In Mandla Tomorrow
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP Elections 2023: Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi To Address Public Rally In Mandla Tomorrow

MP Elections 2023: Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi To Address Public Rally In Mandla Tomorrow

She will reach Jabalpur and then go to Mandla, state Congress media department chairman KK Mishra said.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, October 11, 2023, 06:55 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will address a public rally in Mandla district of poll-bound Madhya Pradesh on Thursday.

She will reach Jabalpur and then go to Mandla, state Congress media department chairman KK Mishra said.

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath will also address the rally along with Priyanka Gandhi at around 12 noon on Thursday, Mishra said.

Read Also
MP: Another Cub Of White Tigress Dies In Gwalior Zoo; 2nd Death Within 30 Days
article-image

On Tuesday, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi addressed a rally at Beohari in Shahdol district of the state.

Polls on November 17

Polling for all 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh will be held in a single phase on November 17 while counting of votes will take place on December 3.

The BJP has already announced candidates for 136 seats.

Nath on Tuesday said the Congress will declare its candidates after "Shraadh" (another term for Pitru Paksha), the period during which Hindus pay homage to their ancestors, which started on September 29 and will end on October 14 this year.

Read Also
MP: BJP Blasts Congress Over Tweet Regarding Announcement Of Chouhan's Ticket During Shraddh Period,...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Tikamgarh Girl Stuck In Israel-Hamas War, Father Requests PM Modi For Safe Return

MP: Tikamgarh Girl Stuck In Israel-Hamas War, Father Requests PM Modi For Safe Return

MP: Katni Municipal Corporation Employee Reaches Office With Slit Throat Alleging Mental Harassment...

MP: Katni Municipal Corporation Employee Reaches Office With Slit Throat Alleging Mental Harassment...

MP Election 2023: BJP's 4 Lists Out, But Suspense Over Jyotiraditya Scindia's Role Continues

MP Election 2023: BJP's 4 Lists Out, But Suspense Over Jyotiraditya Scindia's Role Continues

MP Elections 2023: Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi To Address Public Rally In Mandla Tomorrow

MP Elections 2023: Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi To Address Public Rally In Mandla Tomorrow

MP: BJP Blasts Congress Over Tweet Regarding Announcement Of Chouhan's Ticket During Shraddh Period,...

MP: BJP Blasts Congress Over Tweet Regarding Announcement Of Chouhan's Ticket During Shraddh Period,...