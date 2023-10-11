MP: Another Cub Of White Tigress Dies In Gwalior Zoo; 2nd Death Within 30 Days

FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Six-month-old female cub of the white tigress in Gwalior Zoo died due to kidney infection on Wednesday afternoon. The female cub was ill for the past one week, and her kidneys and lungs had stopped functioning since Tuesday, due to which she was put on oxygen. This is the second cub death in the Zoo within a month after the tigress Meera gave birth to three of them in April.

The Zoo and Forest Department got the cub examined by specialist doctors and cremated it in the zoo.

According to the doctors, due to deteriorating health, the cub had stopped eating and drinking for the last 2 days. Due to difficulty in breathing, the female cub was put on oxygen since yesterday. Today, the lungs and kidneys of the feline completely stopped functioning, leading to her death.

One cub died in September

Initially, experts have attributed the death of the cub to failure of lungs and kidneys. The detailed reason for the death of the will be revealed in the PM report.

Another female cub of tigress Meera had died on September 21.

Read Also MP Crime: Shocking CCTV Footage Shows How Masked Men Murdered Gwalior Sarpanch In Broad Daylight

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)