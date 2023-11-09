MP Elections 2023: Can Opinion Polls Influence Voters?

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The significance of opinion polls in the ongoing assembly elections cannot be ignored. Despite the Election Commission’s ban on telecasting opinion polls from November 7 to November 30, some media channels are still broadcasting them, prompting discussions on their impact.

To gauge the public sentiment on opinion polls and their impact, Free Press talked to the voters of poll-bound Madhya Pradesh.

Pranjal Saxena from Vidisha trusts the opinion polls, Pranjal told Free Press, “I get influenced by the opinion polls, as I don’t want to waste my vote. I consider various polls, and if they consistently show the same trend, I trust them.”

Muskan Rajput from Bhopal highlights the impact, stating that if her favoured party is significantly trailing in the polls, she might reconsider her vote. Muskan said, “If my chosen party is losing by a large margin, I might rethink my vote, but a narrow margin won’t sway me since opinion polls aren’t always accurate.”

Meenal Rai from Itarsi, on the other hand, dismisses the influence of opinion polls on her voting choice. “I don’t believe in opinion polls; I watch them to stay informed. My vote is my decision, irrespective of what the polls say. I make up my mind independently.”

Shivam from Narmadapuram, said, “I remain unaffected by opinion polls; my vote goes to the candidate I truly support, regardless of their standing in opinion polls. Opinion polls may sway swing voters, but I stand firm in my decision.”

As the electoral process unfolds, the citizens’ varied responses reflect the complex relationship between opinion polls and voter decision-making.