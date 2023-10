ECI | Photo: Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) state media in-charge Dharmendra Sharma has been appointed as All India Professional Congress (AIPC) state election coordinator for the assembly polls.

