MP Crime: Class 5th Girl Raped By Minor In Rewa

On the complaint of the family members, the police registered a case.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 14, 2023, 03:41 PM IST
Representative image

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): A Class 5th student was allegedly waylaid and raped by a minor boy from the same village in Rewa. She was on her way to home when the accused caught hold off her.

The victim narrated her ordeal to her family members. Following which, they approached the police station and lodged the complaint. Acting on the complaint, the police arrested the accused minor boy.

Angry over the incident, the villagers entered the police station and tried to beat up the accused. Police stopped the villagers and assured them strict action against the accused.

More details awaited...

