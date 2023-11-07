MP Elections 2023: Brahmins, Patels Hold Key In Amarpatan

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): The Brahmins and the OBC Patels hold the key to a candidate’s victory in Amarpatan constituency, Satna district of Madhya Pradesh.

Because of the presence of OBCs, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate poses a challenge to the BJP and the Congress.

The presence of the BSP candidate reduced the margin of votes between the Congress and the BJP.

Amarpatan constituency is high-profile, because whoever wins from this place gets a ministerial berth. This is the reason why the constituency has given six ministers.

In the ensuing election, old rivals, the BJP’s Ramkhelawan Patel and the Congress’s Rajendra Singh, have girded up their loins in the electoral battle ground, because the fight is between these two parties.

The BJP candidate won this seat in 2018 when there was a triangular contest, although 15 candidates were in the fray.

Ramlakhan Patel (BJP) got 59, 836 votes, Rajendra Kumar Singh (Congress) 56, 089 votes and Sangelal Kol (BSP) got 37, 918 votes. The BSP candidate reduced the victory margin of the BJP candidate.

There are seven seats in Satna. Amarpatan, otherwise a quiet area, is echoed with electioneering. Out of seven seats, the BJP won four in the last Vidhan Sabha Election and the Congress got three. Patel is a minister in the BJP government.

The history

The history of this constituency shows that the BJP and the Congress candidates emerged victorious from time to time.

In 1990, the BJP won this seat, and the Congress’s Rajendra Kumar Singh defeated the BJP in 1993.

The Congress again emerged victorious in 1998, but ShivmohanSinng was the party’s candidate.

In 2003, the Congress fielded Rajendra Kumar Singh from this constituency,but the BJP won the seat.

In 2008, the BJP’s Ramkhilawan Patel won the election, but in 2013, Congress candidate Rajendra Kumar Singh again defeated the BJP candidate.

In the last election, the Candidate lost to Ramkhelawan Patel.

Read Also Bhopal: 10 Miscreants Externed Ahead Of Polls

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)