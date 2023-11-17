 MP Elections 2023: BJP Workers Stop Congress MP Nakul Nath From Entering Polling Booth In Chhindwara (WATCH)
MP Elections 2023: BJP Workers Stop Congress MP Nakul Nath From Entering Polling Booth In Chhindwara (WATCH)

Ultimately, Nakul Nath had to return

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, November 17, 2023, 12:53 PM IST
Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): Congress' Lok Sabha Member and son of former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath, Nakul Nath, was allegedly stopped from entering a polling booth in Bararipura, Chhindwara by BJP workers.

According to information, Leader of opposition in Chhindwara Municipal Corporation, Vijay Pandey along with party supporters stopped Nakul Nath from entering the polling booth, leading to a ruckus between the two parties. Ultimately, Nakul Nath had to return.

"You are not contesting elections, you can cannot go inside the polling booth. This is an election, only candidates or polling agents can go inside the booth. Apart from this no one can go," BJP workers were heard talking to Nakul Nath. Though Nath's supporters tried to convince the saffron party workers to let him in, saying the Lok Sabha member is alone and has not brought any crowd with him, but in vain.

Notably, Nakul Nath reached to check the polling booth located at Rajpal Chowk, but BJP workers stopped him outside.

Kamal Nath had reached the polling station in the morning to exercise his franchise. During this he had appealed to the people to vote in large numbers.

Kamal Nath (father of Nakul Nath) is the Congress candidate from Chhindwara, while BJP's Vivek Sahu is in the fray against him.

