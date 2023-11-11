MP Elections 2023: BJP Promises ₹3 Lakh Crore For Tribal Empowerment

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP national president JP Nadda said that the party intends to spend Rs 3 lakh crore on empowerment of tribals in five years.

Speaking at the release of the party manifesto for the state assembly elections, Nadda said that for other political parties, a manifesto is a medium of making lucrative promises only to forget them later. But for the BJP, a manifesto is a medium of roadmap for development of the state and it will be realised in letter and spirit, he added.

Addressing media persons after the manifesto release in the state capital on Saturday, he said the BJP has pledged to establish one sports complex in every district of the state.

Artisan (Karigar) will receive a financial assistance of Rs 15,000 and a daily wage of Rs 500. In every division, Madhya Pradesh Institute of Technology will be opened on the lines of IIT.

Talking about the manifesto, he said that places of worship of tribals will be expanded with an investment of Rs 100 crore.

The saffron party has decided to establish three development boards, including Bundelkhand, Vindhya and Mahakaushal Vikas board. Moreover, Bagheli, Bundeli, Gondi and Bhili sahitya academies will be opened. Memorials for tribal heroes and 13 Sanskritik Lok will be constructed.

Under the Atal Grah Jyoti Scheme, Rs 100 will be charged for 100 unit electricity. The BJP promised to spend Rs 20,000 crore on better health arrangements. Medical colleges will be opened in every Lok Sabha constituency and 2,000 medical seats will be increased in five years. The posts of doctors, nurses and paramedical staff will be filled in every district, the party said.

The 80 railway stations in the state will be modernised with world-class facilities. Airports will be developed in Rewa, Singrauli and Shahdol. Foreign direct investment of Rs 20 lakh will be attracted and 10 new MSME clusters will be opened.

Nadda said during Congress rule in 2003, industrial growth rate was 0.61 percent and now under the BJP regime, it shot up to 24 percent.

Print delay affects manifesto release

The BJP manifesto release programme was delayed by an hour as the copy of the manifesto could not be printed. The BJP leaders remained on toes to get the manifesto published anyhow and take it to the programme, which was chaired by party national president JP Nadda.

CM hits out at Cong for ‘Narak Chaudas’ remark

Taking a dig at the Congress for stating that the BJP was coming up with its manifesto on “Narak Chaudas”, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said Congress does not know that it was on this particular day that Lord Krishna killed demon Narkasur and freed 16,000 queens. It is a day of freedom for women, he said.

The CM said that the state’s economy received a boost as irrigation facilities have been expanded. Now, Madhya Pradesh is number one in many fields, he added.