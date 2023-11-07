MP Elections 2023: BJP Knows Art Of Running Govt, Cong Worships Only One Family, Says Rajnath

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The campaigning has reached a crescendo in Madhya Pradesh. Defence minister Rajnath Singh, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Member of Parliament Ravi Kishan canvassed for BJP candidates in different parts of the state on Monday.

“BJP knows the art of running the government. While the Congress worships only one family as God, for the BJP, it is people who are the Gods,’ said Rajnath Singh while addressing a public rally supporting BJP candidate Bharat Singh Kushwah in Gwalior rural.

He said that situation of Congress-ruled states such as Karnataka, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan is not good. “Leave alone development, even government employees are facing difficulty getting their salary on time in these states. But in BJP-ruled states, there is no such problem,” he claimed.

Talking about success of Chandrayaan and preparations for Mangalyaan mission, he said the grand old party is unable to launch Rahul “Yaan”. Now, India is no longer a weak country. Earlier, terrorists used to sneak into the country and escape after committing terrorist acts here.

But, after the Pulwama attack, within 10 minutes, the Modi government decided to carry out air strikes inside Pakistani territory.

BJP MP Ravi Kishan canvassed in favour of party candidates in Anuppur and Kotma. He asked people to remain alert of the Congress propaganda. “The Congress is only misleading the people through its lies,” he said.

Seeking votes for candidate Bisahulal Singh in Anuppur, Kishan said Congress made tall promises in 2018 and failed to fulfil any of them. Canvassing for Dilip Jaiswal in Kotma, he said if Congress comes to power, development of the state will stop.