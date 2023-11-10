MP Elections 2023: BJP, Congress Central Leaders To Take Two Days’ Diwali Break

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): There will be a break on stormy electioneering for two days because of Diwali.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and MPCC president Kamal Nath will address public meetings a day before Diwali, but the central leaders of both the parties will be away from campaigning for two days.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not address any rally from November 10 to 12. People will again see him addressing rallies from November 13 to 15.

Rahul Gandhi is set to address rallies in Satna and Rajpur. Afterwards, he will visit MP on November 13 and 14.

Priyanka Gandhi addressed two rallies in MP on Thursday. She will again address public meetings in Datia and Sihawal, besides AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge will campaign for the party on November 14 and 15.