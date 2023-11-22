MP Elections 2023: After Voting, Eerie Silence Grips Offices Of BJP, Congress

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As the cacophony of Assembly election 2023 has fallen silent after the voting held on November 17, a strange silence has gripped the offices of BJP, Congress and other regional political parties. They are witnessing an almost deserted look as barely a couple of political workers are found there.

Otherwise on any normal day, they used to reverberate with the visit of the big leaders and various high level political activities. The BJP office used to remain abuzz with the frequent visits of Union Ministers, Chief Minister and high profile candidates. They used to hold a series of meetings to chalk out the strategy. Now, hardly any big leader is seen. Only few workers are spotted, engrossed in the discussion about the possible outcome of the Assembly election.

FP Photo

Same is the situation in the Congress office. Once it was agog with the visits of senior party leaders including Digvijay Singh, Kamal Nath and other senior organisation leaders. But now, it is bereft of visits of senior party leaders. Only a handful Congress workers are seen there. Similar is the case of offices of Bahujan Samaj Party, Samajwadi Party etc.

After the end of voting, all candidates and senior leaders are in a relaxed mood, staying away from the public glare. They are either resting at home to beat the election fatigue or have gone outside the state to spend some quality time with their family members. Many are going to hotels with their wife and children to enjoy the delicious cuisines.