MP Elections 2023: 50+ Congress Candidates Complain Of Sabotage

Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee office is flooded with the complaints of the official candidates against the party leaders and office bearers who allegedly backstabbed them and tried to sabotage their elections. More than 50 complaints have been received by the PCC from across the state in this connection.

The polling for the assembly elections was held on November 17th, but several Congress candidates faced protest from their own party rank and file during the elections. Ever since the party tickets were announced for the polls, resentment has been brewing among the Congress leaders who were denied the nomination.

The top leaders of the party tried hard to calm down the angry nerves, but in vain. During the poll campaigning, the party disgruntled leaders and defectors were seen damaging the prospects of the party official candidates. According to party sources resentment against the party official candidate was blatantly visible at more than 60 places in the state.

During the campaigning the official candidate had no time to file complaint over the matter, but now with the elections over, they have now approached the higher ups making complaints against the party dissatisfied lot – the leaders and workers - who conspired with the rivals to damage their poll prospects. Recently, acting on one such complaint, the PCC had removed the DCC president of Shajapur.

State in-charge Rajiv Singh told Free Press that PCC has received complaints of the party official candidates. The party’s disciplinary committee will hold a meeting and the matter will be tabled before the authorities. The decision will be taken thereafter and accordingly action will be initiated if ant party leader or worker is found acting against the party, he added

The committee will first probe into the complaints, as there are chances that some people might have filed it for vested interest and if the names of constituency or the person against whom complaint is made comes out in public it would harm the credibility of the Congress leaders, he elaborated. The party will carefully look into the matter and initiate action against the guilty, said Singh.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)