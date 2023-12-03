 MP Election Results 2023: Kamal Nath Accepts Public Decision, Pledges To Review Voter Sentiments
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP Election Results 2023: Kamal Nath Accepts Public Decision, Pledges To Review Voter Sentiments

MP Election Results 2023: Kamal Nath Accepts Public Decision, Pledges To Review Voter Sentiments

He also announced plans to review the election results collaboratively with both defeated candidates and victorious legislators to discern the factors that might have influenced voter sentiments.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, December 03, 2023, 07:35 PM IST
article-image
Former CM Kamal Nath |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In response to the election results that showed landslide victory to BJP in Madhya Pradesh, former Chief Minister Kamal Nath vowed to review the public sentiment. Accepting the will of the people, he expressed his commitment to the responsibilities as the opposition and highlighted the crucial challenges facing the state he said "Accepting the decision of the people in the election results of Madhya Pradesh, I acknowledge the responsibility entrusted to us as the opposition. Our foremost duty now is to fulfill this responsibility. The biggest question before Madhya Pradesh is ensuring the future security of its youth and the prosperity of our farmers.”

Read Also
"This Is Not Time To Speak On Election Results": CM Shivraj Singh Pays Tribute To Victims Of Bhopal...
article-image

Congratulating the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on its success, Kamal Nath emphasized, “I extend my congratulations to the Bharatiya Janata Party. I hope that they will strive to live up to the trust placed in them by the people. As you may recall, I never announced any seat numbers. I have always maintained that I have faith in the voters of Madhya Pradesh, and today I reiterate that belief”.

He also announced plans to review the election results collaboratively with both defeated candidates and victorious legislators to discern the factors that might have influenced voter sentiments. He said, “I will review with all defeated candidates and victorious legislators to understand the reasons that may have eluded our communication with the voters of Madhya Pradesh. The analysis will help us comprehend what we may have missed in conveying our message to the electorate."

Read Also
MP Election Results 2023: BJP Leaders Dance On Dhol Beats In Bhopal, Indore As Early Trends Favour...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Gwalior-Chambal Madhya Pradesh Election Result LIVE: Home Minister Narottam Mishra Faces Defeat In...

Gwalior-Chambal Madhya Pradesh Election Result LIVE: Home Minister Narottam Mishra Faces Defeat In...

Bhopal Madhya Pradesh Election Result LIVE: BJP Clinches 22 Out 24 Assembly Constituencies Of Bhopal...

Bhopal Madhya Pradesh Election Result LIVE: BJP Clinches 22 Out 24 Assembly Constituencies Of Bhopal...

MP Election Results 2023: Kamal Nath Accepts Public Decision, Pledges To Review Voter Sentiments

MP Election Results 2023: Kamal Nath Accepts Public Decision, Pledges To Review Voter Sentiments

Madhya Pradesh Election Results 2023: Congress' Defeat Sign Of Kamal Nath, Digvijaya Singh's Waning...

Madhya Pradesh Election Results 2023: Congress' Defeat Sign Of Kamal Nath, Digvijaya Singh's Waning...

5 Key Reasons For BJP's Victory In Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023

5 Key Reasons For BJP's Victory In Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023