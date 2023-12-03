MP Election Results 2023: Kamal Nath Accepts Public Decision, Pledges To Review Voter Sentiments

Former CM Kamal Nath |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In response to the election results that showed landslide victory to BJP in Madhya Pradesh, former Chief Minister Kamal Nath vowed to review the public sentiment. Accepting the will of the people, he expressed his commitment to the responsibilities as the opposition and highlighted the crucial challenges facing the state he said "Accepting the decision of the people in the election results of Madhya Pradesh, I acknowledge the responsibility entrusted to us as the opposition. Our foremost duty now is to fulfill this responsibility. The biggest question before Madhya Pradesh is ensuring the future security of its youth and the prosperity of our farmers.”

चुनाव परिणाम में मध्य प्रदेश की जनता का फैसला मुझे स्वीकार है। हमें विपक्ष में बैठने की जिम्मेदारी दी गई है और हम अपनी जिम्मेदारी का निर्वहन करेंगे। मध्य प्रदेश के सामने अभी सबसे बड़ा सवाल यही है कि मध्य प्रदेश के युवाओं का भविष्य सुरक्षित हो, हमारे किसानों को खुशहाली मिले।

Congratulating the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on its success, Kamal Nath emphasized, “I extend my congratulations to the Bharatiya Janata Party. I hope that they will strive to live up to the trust placed in them by the people. As you may recall, I never announced any seat numbers. I have always maintained that I have faith in the voters of Madhya Pradesh, and today I reiterate that belief”.

He also announced plans to review the election results collaboratively with both defeated candidates and victorious legislators to discern the factors that might have influenced voter sentiments. He said, “I will review with all defeated candidates and victorious legislators to understand the reasons that may have eluded our communication with the voters of Madhya Pradesh. The analysis will help us comprehend what we may have missed in conveying our message to the electorate."