MP Election Results 2023: Communication Gap Between Leaders And Workers Proves Costly For Congress

Kamal Nath |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress state president Kamal Nath’s alleged ‘chalo, chalo’ response to workers may have affected the grand old party's poll performance, leading it to ‘chalo, chalo’ in the assembly elections results announced on Sunday.

The communication gap between the top leaders and the party workers has put fuel in the fire. The Congress has failed to assess the strength of the BJP’s ground level workers’ commitment towards their party. The party’s top leaders’ ‘unavailability’ at the PCC had cost the party dear.

As the party received a massive blow in the assembly elections, they have started loss assessment.

According to the party sources, Nath remained ‘out of station’ for a long time from the PCC as well as from the state.

“For example, if the block president of a far-flung area wanted to meet the PCC president and wanted to keep the problem of its area in front of him, he will never going to meet him in his entire life, if Nath is the PCC president,” said one of the Congress workers.

It was also said that the PCC president did not give weightage to other Congress leaders.

The regional satraps of the party like Ajay Singh, Arun Yadav and Suresh Pachauri did not get much importance in the party’s ticket distribution and they were sidelined during the ticket distributions.

In whole elections, these satraps remained resting in their dens and few of the leaders of the party were seen campaigning for the party, including Nath.

Sources to the party claimed that these leaders were not given importance in the election, so they did not join the ‘aggressive’ campaigning for the party’s choice.