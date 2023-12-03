MP Election Results 2023: BJP Sweeps Assembly Elections, Amit Shah Lauds Triumph, Declares New Era of Performance Politics

Home Minister Amit Shah |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a resounding victory, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has emerged triumphant in the assembly elections, showcasing the unwavering support of the people for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Home Minister Amit Shah took to Twitter on this significant Sunday to express his gratitude and acknowledge the resounding mandate from the states of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan.

Shah said, "Today's election results have proven that the people's hearts beat for one and only one leader, Prime Minister Modi. The days of divisive politics based on appeasement and caste considerations are over; the new India votes for performance in politics. Congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on BJP's magnificent victory. #ElectionResults #NewIndia"

जनता के दिल में सिर्फ और सिर्फ मोदी जी हैं...



आज के चुनाव परिणामों ने यह साबित कर दिया है कि तुष्टीकरण और जाति में बाँटने की राजनीति के दिन समाप्त हो चुके हैं...नया भारत पॉलिटिक्स ऑफ परफॉरमेंस पर वोट देता है।



इस अपार समर्थन के लिए मध्य प्रदेश, छत्तीसगढ़ और राजस्थान की जनता को… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 3, 2023

मध्य प्रदेश की यह प्रचंड जीत श्री @narendramodi जी के नेतृत्व वाली डबल इंजन सरकार की कल्याणकारी नीतियों और सुशासन पर जनता की मुहर है।



प्रचंड बहुमत का आशीर्वाद देकर भाजपा को निरंतर सेवा का अवसर देने के लिए जनता का हृदय से आभार व्यक्त करता हूँ। इस जीत पर राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष श्री… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 3, 2023

Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted, expressing acknowledging the significant support received from the people in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan. He emphasized that the election outcome signals a shift towards a politics of performance rather than one based on divisive strategies.

Shah also conveyed his congratulations to the national president of the BJP, JP Nadda, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, State President VD Sharma, and all the party workers. This victory, according to Shah, not only signifies a political triumph but also opens the door for the party's continued service and development initiatives in the state.

The BJP's triumph in these states not only underscores the electorate's preference for performance-oriented leadership but also signifies a broader trend that commenced in 2018 when the party secured a notable win. Shah expressed his gratitude to the people, stating, "I salute the people of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan for their overwhelming support. Congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on BJP's magnificent victory."