MP Election 2023: Wife, Sister Seek Votes For Tomar

Ambah (Morena): The wife of Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Kiran Tomar, is campaigning for her husband who is contesting from Dimni constituency on the BJP ticket.

It has been ten days since she began to interact with the people of rural areas. She visited Khajuri, Thara and Jalauni villages. She begins to campaign from the morning after offering prayers in temples and continues it till sunset.

She is accompanied by Union Minister’s sister Manju Sikarwar and women members of the party. She says the BJP has worked for all sections of society. Kiran Tomar also informs the villagers about the achievements of the BJP governments in the state as well as at the Centre.

Besides Manju Sikarwar, other women accompanying her are Kanchan Chouhan and Mamta Tomar.

BJP offended people’s mandate: Cong

Congress candidate from Morena constituency, Dinesh Gurjar said on Saturday the people had voted his party to power in 2018, but the BJP offended the mandate by ousting the government from power. Now, it is time to teach a lesson to the BJP, he said, adding that the people should vote for the Congress for development of the state.

