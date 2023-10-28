MP Election 2023: We Want To Vote For Our Constituency, Say Polling Staff

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The unions of officers and employees have written a letter to Election Commission demanding postal ballot papers of those constituencies where they are enrolled as voters.

As per norm, government employees are provided postal ballot papers of constituency where they are deployed on election duty and not of the constituency where they are voters.

About 12 lakh employees are deployed in election duty and are working in other constituencies for Assembly polls. Class III Employees Union general secretary Uma Shankar Tiwari said, “We should be provided postal ballot papers of constituencies where we are voters.”

Officers’ Association president Ashok Sharma said, “It is pathetic that we cannot vote for candidate of constituency where we are voters. We are provided postal ballot papers of those constituencies where election duty has been assigned.”