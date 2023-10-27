 MP Election 2023: RSS Takes Over Command Of Two Dozen Constituencies
Its members are making house-to-house contact in Bhopal South, Mhow, Rau and other seats.

NITENDRA SHARMAUpdated: Friday, October 27, 2023, 12:16 AM IST
Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The RSS has taken over the command of two dozen assembly constituencies for the BJP and put in all their resources there. The RSS members are making house-to-house contact, and holding small meetings to create an atmosphere in favour of the BJP candidates.

Because, the BJP is facing neck-and-neck contest in these constituencies, the RSS will work for the party at the grassroots. A few candidates associated with the RSS are also contesting from these seats. This is the reason why the RSS members have swung into action.

The RSS is working for Bhagwandas Sabnani in Bhopal South-West constituency, Dhruvnarayan Singh in Bhopal Central, Vishnu Khatri in Berasia and Alok Sharma in Bhopal North.

Apart from them, they are also working for Madhu Verma (Rau), Usha Thakur (Mhow), Hemant Khandelwal (Betul), Premshankar Verma (Seoni Malwa), Chintamani Malviya (Allot), Mohan Sharma (Narsinghgarh), Arvind Pateria (Rajnagar), Rakesh Singh (Jabalpur West), Ganesh Singh (Satna), Shyam Varde (Pansemal), Shailendra Jain (Sagar), Yogesh Pandagre (Amla), Mohan Yadav (Ujjain South), Lal Singh Arya (Gohad), Vijay Anand Marawi (Bichhiya), Rajkumar Karraye (Lanji), Prakash Uike (Pandhurna) and Devendra Jain (Shivpuri).

Although the RSS and its outfits work for the BJP in all constituencies, they straightaway take up the command of a few seats in every election. In the last election, too, the RSS directly worked for the BJP candidates in Mhow and other seats.

So, the organisation has begun to do the same exercise, but it is paying more attention to the ensuing election than it previously did.

