Bhopal: Kidnapper Who Abducted 2 Sisters On Pretext Of ‘Kanyabhoj’ Has Links With Organ Trafficking Racket

Accused Nishant and Suraj |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The kidnapper— who abducted two sisters in Bhopal on the pretext of organising Kanyabhoj, confessed his links with organ trafficking racket during the investigation, on Thursday.

Shocking details have also come to fore regarding the lady doctor to whom the girls were to be sold.

The lady doctor reportedly has three hospitals and is the cousin of one of the accused named Archana. One is in Delhi, the second is in Haryana and the third is in Hyderabad. This female doctor smuggles human organs with networks extending across the country and abroad.

On the other hand, three teams of Crime Branch and Kotwali police station have left for Delhi-Hyderabad and Haryana to verify the statements of the accused. Meanwhile, on Wednesday afternoon, Kotwali police seized 200 pairs of clothes, a Persian breed cat worth about Rs 75,000, four dogs of foreign breed and hotel bills from the possession of the accused.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh Cop Spotted Giving CPR To Snake, Shocking Video Surfaces

Accused Archana and Muskaan |

On Wednesday, all the four accused Archana, Nishant, Suraj and Muskaan were presented in the court, from where they have been sent on remand for 4 days.

Suraj and Muskaan beat Kajal with hanger

Police have also found many objectionable videos from the mobile phone of accused Suraj. A video of an assault on the victim Kajal has also been found in which Suraj and Muskaan are brutally beating Kajal with the hanger. The duo can be seen beating Kajal and forcing her to tell, if anyone asks, that her parents used to beat her. They askes her to say that she told all this to Suraj, after which he kept her with him.

It is noteworthy that Suraj is the son of Archana, the mastermind of this entire racket. He was the first to admit that his aunt owned three hospitals and she is involved in human organ trafficking.

Meanwhile, Additional DCP Shailendra Singh Chauhan said that the accused are constantly changing their statements. Now the police are investigating the matter from the angle of human trafficking, begging, tantra-mantra and trafficking of human organs. The accused’s statements are being verified.

Both sisters were kidnapped on the pretext of girls' feast

Kajal (8) and Deepawali (11 months) were abducted from the Mata Mandir premises on the pretext of organizing a Kanyabhoj on Sunday. To prevent the girls from being identified, the accused had shaved both of them. The girls were later recovered from the English Villa in Kolar by the Crime Branch on Monday night.

Read Also Bhopal: Remains Of Missing Woman Found Inside Pench Tiger Reserve

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)