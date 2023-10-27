MP Election 2023: Resentment Among Ticket Seekers On

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Resentment among ticket seekers from Congress is not coming down as party supporters from Bijawar and Malhargarh staged a demonstration in front of PCC office here on Thursday.

So far, the Congress has changed as many as seven tickets. Supporters of ticket seeker from Bijawar, Bhuwan Vikram Singh ‘Keshu Raja’, claimed that the Congress has given the ticket to parachute candidate Charan Singh Yadav.

“Yadav is a resident of Jhansi and from wherever he contests the election, the BJP candidates win,” Jaruvendra Singh Sengar, one of the supporters of the Congress candidate, said.

They also claimed that in the constituency there were four to five ticket seekers who were local leaders, but the party had preferred the parachute candidate.

It was also claimed that sitting MLA Rajesh Shukla, who had won the election on the SP ticket, had got the ticket from BJP. Because people prefer local candidates and Shukla is a local leader.

Similarly, Congress supporters from Malhargarh also blamed the top leadership for ignoring the strongest leader from the constituency. The Congress has given the ticket to Parsuram Sisodia and the supporters of Shyamlal Jokchand are demanding a ticket for him.

Surjewala leaves from PCC backdoor As the protest is a routine programme at the PCC, the protesters were sitting at the main gate of the office. The door was locked by the office workers. The protesters from Bijawar reached the backdoor (second gate) and started raising their demand.

Surjewala called the delegation of the protesters and assured them that their demand will be shared with the party leaders in New Delhi. After that the protesters left. As the door was cleared, the Congress leader called his car and rushed away.