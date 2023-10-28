 MP Election 2023: Priyanka On Congress’s List Of Star Campaigners
Jaivardhan not given place, Nakul included.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, October 28, 2023, 11:45 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress released a list of star campaigners on Saturday. The list contains the names of Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and 40 other leaders.

The list also consists of the name of some local leaders, including MPCC president Kamal Nath and his son Nakul Nath. Although former chief minister Digvijaya’s Singh names is on the list, his son Jaivardhan Singh’s name is not there.

Besides Congress’s national president Mallikarjun Kharge, state party in charge Randeep Surjewala, chief ministers Bhupesh Bhagel, Ashok Gehlot and Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu from Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh, respectively, have been included in the list.

Other leaders of the Congress Suresh Pachouri, Ajay Singh and Arun Yadav are also on the list of star campaigners. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s brother-in-law Sanjay Singh Chouhan has been included in the list.

