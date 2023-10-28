MP Election 2023: Choose Your Time To Vote Through Queue Less App

Representative Image | Pixabay

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Chief Electoral Office will launch a Queue Less App shortly. It is aimed to address urban voters’ lack of interest in voting due to paucity of time. Through the app, people will be able to book time slot for casting vote and reach polling station on time they take through app.

The app will also help them in finishing day’s work and reach polling booth accordingly. Madhya Pradesh State Electronic Development Corporation (MPSEDC) is the nodal agency for making the app, which can be downloaded on mobile phone and used by voters of any age group.

The app, which is being developed as pilot project will be meant for voters of Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Ujjain, Gwalior city. In the app, 15 slots will be available at a time and duration of each slot will be 30 minutes.

The voter will be required to log in through his/her EPIC number to book the slot. While booking the slot, voter will be required to upload his/her photo. There will be separate queue at polling booths for those who will book time slots through app.

The app was to be rolled out in 2018 Assembly election but owing to sundry reason, it failed to see the light of the day. Now, it is in final stage and waiting for its launch.

Voting percentage in Bhopal Assembly constituency in 2018

Constituency Male Female Total

Bhopal Uttar 68.10 % 63.50 % 65.87 %

Narela 65.21 % 65.76% 65.47 %

Bhopal Dakshin 60.06 % 65.42 % 62.48 %

Bhopal Madhya 59.46 % 61.81 % 60.57 %

Govindpura 59.31 % 60.20 % 59.72 %

