 MP Election 2023: Power Min Pradhuman Tomar Spotted Enjoying Meal On Ground, Seeks ₹1 As Blessings From Voters (WATCH)
BJP candidate Tomar has been going out in the morning with his supporters on a door to door public campaign in his Gwalior assembly constituency.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, October 18, 2023, 07:46 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): With assembly elections less than a month away, state energy minister and BJP candidate from Gwalior Pradhuman Singh Tomar is once again seen playing his unique tactics to garner votes. Tomar, on Wednesday, kicked off his campaign and visited door-to-door with his supporters.

The minister was spotted sitting on the ground and having meal at a common man's house. He touched the feet of the elders and women at every house he visited and requested Rs 1 coin from them as their blessings for election.

article-image

'I will pay the interest'

He said that his elections are always contested by the people of the area and this amount is a symbol of that. “I pledge that I will not repay the principal amount of this Rs 1 but will definitely pay its interest,” he added.

FP Photo

Tomar also does not carry food and water with him during his campaign. Rather, he drinks water only after asking for it from people and when it is time to eat, he goes to anyone's house and asks for food from women and has his meals sitting on the ground. 

This is not the first time Tomar is in the limelight for his unique antics. Earlier, he made headlines for giving up wearing slippers till roads were constructed in his constituency, and cleaning the drains with his barehands.

article-image

