MP Election 2023: Nath Promises 2 Lakh Jobs If Voted To Power

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state Congress unit has promised to provide jobs to 2 lakh unemployed youths if voted to power. Addressing a public meeting in Shahpura in Betul district on Friday, state Congress president Kamal Nath said Congress would also work for farmers. The minimum support price of wheat will be raised to Rs 2,600 and paddy to Rs 2,500 per quintal. The amount will be increased to Rs 3,000 per quintal,” he added.