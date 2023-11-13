 MP Election 2023: Congress Leader Digvijaya Singh Accuses BJP Of Stealing Congress' Manifesto For MP Assembly Polls
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP Election 2023: Congress Leader Digvijaya Singh Accuses BJP Of Stealing Congress' Manifesto For MP Assembly Polls

MP Election 2023: Congress Leader Digvijaya Singh Accuses BJP Of Stealing Congress' Manifesto For MP Assembly Polls

Madhya Pradesh is set to undergo polls on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3.

ANIUpdated: Monday, November 13, 2023, 01:55 PM IST
article-image
Digvijay Singh | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and Congress Rajya Sabha MP Digivijaya Singh on Monday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of stealing Congress' election manifesto for forthcoming Madhya Pradesh assembly polls.

The BJP released its election manifesto for the state assembly polls scheduled to be held this week on November 11.

When asked about the similarity between BJP and Congress' manifesto, Singh told ANI, "Ask this to those (referring to the BJP) who have stolen our manifesto and inserted it into their own." Earlier on Sunday, former CM and state Congress chief Kamal Nath also accused BJP of copying Congress' manifesto saying they (the BJP) copied everything.

Read Also
Rahul Gandhi Kept Silent When INDI Alliance Insulted Sanatan, Women And Dalit," Asks MP CM Chouhan
article-image

"They (the BJP) released the manifesto during the last days of the election and copied everything," said Kamal Nath.

Former CM Nath also alleged that the BJP did not have any vision of its own and just copied what Congress does.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, on Saturday, termed the party's manifesto in Madhya Pradesh as "revolutionary," adding that the manifesto will give a new direction to the state.

"It is a revolutionary manifesto, especially for farmers, youth, and women, and for the welfare of the common man and the middle class. One person from each family will be ensured employment. I feel this manifesto will give a new direction to the state," said Vijayvargiya.

BJP National President JP Nadda released the party's Sankalp Patra (manifesto) for forthcoming Madhya Pradesh assembly polls at Kushabhau Thackeray Convention Centre (Minto Hall) in Bhopal on Saturday.

Read Also
MP: Bhopal AQI Falls From Moderate To Very Poor Within 4 Hours On Diwali, Singrauli Most Polluted...
article-image

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, BJP State President VD Sharma, Union Ministers Jyotiraditya Scinda, Ashwani Vaishnav, Prahlad Patel, and others were present on the occasion.

The Sankalp Patra was named 'Modi ki guarantee, BJP ka bharosa, Madhya Pradesh Sankalp Patra 2023' (Modi's Guarantee, Trust in BJP, Madhya Pradesh Sankalp Patra 2023). There are ten major resolutions of the party in the manifesto.

Madhya Pradesh is set to undergo polls on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Voters will choose legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies.

Read Also
MP Elections 2023: BJP Goes Easy Over Age, Turns To Warhorses To Retain Power
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Elections 2023: BJP Worker Beats Sarpanch In Middle Of Road In Betul; Shocking Visuals Surface

MP Elections 2023: BJP Worker Beats Sarpanch In Middle Of Road In Betul; Shocking Visuals Surface

MP Election 2023: Congress Leader Digvijaya Singh Accuses BJP Of Stealing Congress' Manifesto For MP...

MP Election 2023: Congress Leader Digvijaya Singh Accuses BJP Of Stealing Congress' Manifesto For MP...

Rahul Gandhi Kept Silent When INDI Alliance Insulted Sanatan, Women And Dalit," Asks MP CM Chouhan

Rahul Gandhi Kept Silent When INDI Alliance Insulted Sanatan, Women And Dalit,

MP Horror: Speeding Bolero Rams Into A House, Kills Woman, Leaves Toddler Critical On Diwali In...

MP Horror: Speeding Bolero Rams Into A House, Kills Woman, Leaves Toddler Critical On Diwali In...

MP: Bhopal AQI Falls From Moderate To Very Poor Within 4 Hours On Diwali, Singrauli Most Polluted...

MP: Bhopal AQI Falls From Moderate To Very Poor Within 4 Hours On Diwali, Singrauli Most Polluted...