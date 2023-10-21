MP Election 2023:

Shivraj Singh Chouhan (L) Kamal Nath (R) | FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has slammed the Congress party saying the Congress made the upcoming state assembly poll about the future of Nakul Nath (Congress MP and son of former CM Kamal Nath) and Jaivardhan Singh (Congress MLA and son of Digvijaya Singh).

CM Chouhan made the remark while speaking to ANI in view of the ticket distribution of the Congress party for the forthcoming polls scheduled to be held next month.

"Congress has made this election about the future of Nakul Nath and Jaivardhan Singh. It seems that in Madhya Pradesh, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has given the franchise to distribute Congress tickets to Kamal Nath.

After taking the franchise, Kamal Nath is not listening to anybody, he is establishing Nakul Nath and on the other side Digvijaya Singh is establishing Jaivardhan Singh," Chouhan said.

He further added that Kamal Nath was himself conducting a survey and was distributing the tickets. Now, he (Nath) was not listening to anyone from the INDIA alliance, Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi and were busy establishing their own people.

On the other hand, Congress spokesperson Abbas Hafeez hit back on the CM Chouhan's remark and said that the CM should worry about his party.

"CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan should worry about his party, which is not able to declare their candidates even till now. The Congress party prepared its list based on the survey and made the best persons among them as its candidates for the upcoming assembly polls," Hafeez said.

Apart from this, the congress candidates and the organisation are united and they are going to contest the elections under the leadership of their state president (Kamal Nath), he added.

The congress leader further said, "CM Chouhan has now received a clear message that he is not a BJP leader in the future, that is why he is continuously making such statements.

Instead of making such statements, it is better that Chauhan should tell what work he has done and why the public is so angry at him. Why was his government so unsuccessful on every front?".

Madhya Pradesh is scheduled to undergo assembly polls on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3.

