MP POLL 2023: Case Registered Over 'Objectionable' Content On Vijayvargiya, CM

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City crime branch on Friday registered a case against a social media account for allegedly posting objectionable content against senior BJP leader and MLA candidate from Indore-1 Kailash Vijayvargiya and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

A picture of Vijayvargiya was posted with an objectionable remark against him to defame the image of his party, the complainant said.

According to a crime branch official, the case has been registered against the Instagram account MP Express 2023 on the complaint of state social media in-charge of BJP legal cell Govind Singh Bais under section 504, 505 (2) and 295-A of the IPC.

Bais in his complaint stated that he was at district court and browsing his mobile phone when he came across a post on the social media account against Vijayvargiya and the CM.

He informed the police that the account holder had posted a photo of Vijayvargiya and spread fake information about him in order to defame him. The content posted by the accused was totally baseless, Bais told the police. The complainant demanded to close the account and to take action against the person responsible.

The police have launched an investigation into the case. Efforts are on to identify the person, who created the account and posted the objectionable content.