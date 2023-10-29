 MP Election 2023: Congress Demands Action Against PM, CM
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP Election 2023: Congress Demands Action Against PM, CM

MP Election 2023: Congress Demands Action Against PM, CM

By giving the political speech, both of them violated the model code of conduct.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, October 29, 2023, 12:18 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A delegation of Congress on Saturday submitted a memorandum to Election Commission, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan of violating the model code of conduct.

Congress said during his visit to Chitrakoot on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan delivered political speech at a government function organised by postal department.

By giving the political speech, both of them violated the model code of conduct. Congress delegation included vice-president of Congress Ashok Shah, former Additional Solicitor General of Madhya Pradesh government Ajay Gupta, KK Mishra.

Read Also
MP: 'Congress Is Against Lord Ram', Says BJP State Chief VD Sharma (WATCH)
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: 95-Year-Old Freedom Fighter To Grace Award Ceremony

Bhopal: 95-Year-Old Freedom Fighter To Grace Award Ceremony

Madhya Pradesh: Chhatarpur Marega Shatak Organised In Town

Madhya Pradesh: Chhatarpur Marega Shatak Organised In Town

Madhya Pradesh: Case Lodged For Damaging Properties Of Smart City

Madhya Pradesh: Case Lodged For Damaging Properties Of Smart City

Madhya Pradesh: Officials Visit Door-To-Door To Raise Voter Awareness

Madhya Pradesh: Officials Visit Door-To-Door To Raise Voter Awareness

Bhopal: Speaker Girish Gautam Files Papers From Deotalab

Bhopal: Speaker Girish Gautam Files Papers From Deotalab