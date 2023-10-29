MP Election 2023: Congress Demands Action Against PM, CM

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A delegation of Congress on Saturday submitted a memorandum to Election Commission, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan of violating the model code of conduct.

Congress said during his visit to Chitrakoot on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan delivered political speech at a government function organised by postal department.

By giving the political speech, both of them violated the model code of conduct. Congress delegation included vice-president of Congress Ashok Shah, former Additional Solicitor General of Madhya Pradesh government Ajay Gupta, KK Mishra.