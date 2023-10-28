MP Election 2023: Congress Candidate From Amarpatan Richest In Satna

Representative Image

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): The affidavits filed by the candidates from various constituencies in Satna indicated that Congress candidate from Amarpatan, Rajendra Singh, is the richest of all the candidates in the district.

He has properties worth Rs 19.79 crore, and wife possesses assets worth Rs 24.31 crore. Singh has a 30-bore semi-automatic carbine and three other weapons. His wife, too, possesses three weapons.

BJP candidate Shrikant Chaturvedi possesses the highest number of vehicles used for mining. Chaturvedi has four Hiwa vehicles, one tripper and a Camper.

His wife possesses two Lo vehicles, a chain machine excavator and a Camper. Chaturvedi also has an Innova Crista and Fortuner car. In Amarpatan, the BJP candidate and minister Ramkhelawan Patel has properties worth 3.05 crore, and his wife possesses properties worth Rs 1 crore which she accumulated through medical businesses. Shiva Ratnakar Chaturvedi has properties worth Rs 21.06 crore.

He owes the highest amount of loans among all the candidates. His wife has properties worth Rs 46.67 lakh. BJP candidate from Raigaon, Pratima Bagri, owns properties worth Rs 5.77 crore.