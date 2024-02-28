MP: Eight Held For Murdering Youth In Narmadapuram

FP Photo

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The police claimed to have arrested eight persons for murdering a youth and recovered two Mousers, a car, two two-wheelers and four cartridges from their possession.

At a press conference, superintendent of police said Shivendra Tiwari, Kartik Raghuwanshi, Shrikant Raghuwanshi, Akash Mishra and Rajesh Dubey hatched a conspiracy at a food outlet in Bamori village on February 19 to polish off the youth Chandan Patwa and carried out their plan the next day.

On February 20, Kartik and Shrikant set out for Simriya village under Silwani police station on a bike to commit the crime.

On the way, both of them picked one of their accomplices Ramji Nagadiya and reached Chandaun village, the superintendent of police said.

Meanwhile, Supiyar Shilpi, a resident of Kiratpur in Raisen district, also reached Chadaun village on a two-wheeler, Singh said.

Shivendra aka Pappu Tiwari had already been present at the spot. Shivendra then made Supiyar sit in his four-wheeler asking him to park his two-wheeler somewhere.

Shivendra and his accomplices parked the four-wheeler near an under-construction petrol pump.

At about 6pm, Shivendra gave the Mouser and a cartridge to Kartik who shot at Chandan Patwa. The people ran here and there out of fear.

Shivendra then fired two shots at Chandan. The employees of the petrol pump rushed to the four-wheeler and began to throw stones.

The murderer sped away towards Bankhedi. An injured Chandan was sent to a nearby health centre from where he was referred to Narmadapuram hospital, but he died on the way.

When the arrested criminals were quizzed, they said they had stayed in the house of Rajesh Dubey.

The teams set up to probe the incident went to Bhopal, Raisen, Katni, Narmadapuram and Narsinghpur in search of the criminals and laid their hands on the criminals.

Those who were arrested were identified as Shrikant, Kartik, Satyam, Ramji, Supiyar, Akash, Rajesh and Shivendra Tiwari.

Inspector general of police Irshad Wali announced a reward of Rs 30,000 for the teams for arresting the criminals.