MP: Drunk Man Climbs Atop Tower In Budhwara After Wife Leaves Home, Brought Down Within Half An Hour...

Representative Image | File Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man said to be in his 30s climbed atop a tower in Budhwara area of the city on Monday noon under the influence of alcohol, purportedly after his wife left the house, the police said. With the help of the district administration officials, the police brought him down within half an hour, they said.

The Budhwara police station officials said that the man who climbed atop the tower and created a ruckus has been identified as Ashfaq (32). He was an alcoholic, and frequent disputes used to take place between him and his wife owing to the same.

On Monday morning too, he landed in an argument with his wife, and his irked wife left the house. Following this, Ashfaq consumed alcohol again and climbed atop the tower at 3:30 pm on Monday. He threatened the on-lookers of jumping off the tower.

The police were informed, who also called the district administration team to the spot. With the collective efforts of the cops present at the scene and the district administration personnel, Ashfaq was brought down within half an hour.

He told the police that his wife was annoyed due to his drinking habit and left the house, owing to which he climbed atop the tower. The situation also caused traffic snarls in the area, and the situation fell back to normalcy after Ashfaq was brought down.