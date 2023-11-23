MP: Driver Loses Control, Speeds Truck Into Tribal Market In Chargaon Of Jabalpur; 2 Critical | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a terrifying accident, a speeding truck entered a tribal market and crushed many tribal women who went to the roadship shops to buy some goods at Chargaon market of Jabalpur district on Thursday evening.

According to sources, the driver lost control and two of the many women were directly hit by the truck leaving them lying in a pool of blood on the road. Both the injured are currently admitted to the hospital and are undergoing treatment. They are said to be in critical condition.

According to police, the injured women are identified as Guddi Bai Gound and Vandana Gound, who are residents of Chargaon village.

Accident Causes Rage Among Residents

A huge havoc was created post-accident. Watching the women lying in the pool of blood, the villagers created a huge ruckus on the spot and put many allegations on the police.

Rural women on the other hand, demonstrated with their full strength and blocked the Gotegaon road of Jabalpur.

Truck Hits Vehicles Standing On Roadside

According to information, the uncontrolled truck also hit many vehicles standing in the roadsides including an auto rickshaw.

Currently, a large police force has been deployed at the spot of incident and further investigations and procedures are going on.