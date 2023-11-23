 MP: Driver Loses Control, Speeds Truck Into Tribal Market In Chargaon Of Jabalpur; 2 Critical
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Driver Loses Control, Speeds Truck Into Tribal Market In Chargaon Of Jabalpur; 2 Critical

MP: Driver Loses Control, Speeds Truck Into Tribal Market In Chargaon Of Jabalpur; 2 Critical

According to police, the injured women are identified as Guddi Bai Gound and Vandana Gound, who are residents of Chargaon village.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, November 23, 2023, 08:46 PM IST
article-image
MP: Driver Loses Control, Speeds Truck Into Tribal Market In Chargaon Of Jabalpur; 2 Critical | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a terrifying accident, a speeding truck entered a tribal market and crushed many tribal women who went to the roadship shops to buy some goods at Chargaon market of Jabalpur district on Thursday evening.

According to sources, the driver lost control and two of the many women were directly hit by the truck leaving them lying in a pool of blood on the road. Both the injured are currently admitted to the hospital and are undergoing treatment. They are said to be in critical condition.

According to police, the injured women are identified as Guddi Bai Gound and Vandana Gound, who are residents of Chargaon village. 

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: 80 Booked In ₹2 Bn Fake Firms Scam In Ujjain
article-image

Accident Causes Rage Among Residents

A huge havoc was created post-accident. Watching the women lying in the pool of blood, the villagers created a huge ruckus on the spot and put many allegations on the police. 

Rural women on the other hand, demonstrated with their full strength and blocked the Gotegaon road of Jabalpur. 

Truck Hits Vehicles Standing On Roadside

According to information, the uncontrolled truck also hit many vehicles standing in the roadsides including an auto rickshaw.

Currently, a large police force has been deployed at the spot of incident and further investigations and procedures are going on. 

Read Also
MP Shocker: Scolded By Mom, Minor Girl Goes To Acquaintance For Emotional Help, Gets Gang-Raped In...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Man Kills His Elder Brother Over Family Dispute In Gwalior; 2 Held

Madhya Pradesh: Man Kills His Elder Brother Over Family Dispute In Gwalior; 2 Held

MP: Driver Loses Control, Speeds Truck Into Tribal Market In Chargaon Of Jabalpur; 2 Critical

MP: Driver Loses Control, Speeds Truck Into Tribal Market In Chargaon Of Jabalpur; 2 Critical

MP: Neighbour Rapes Dalit Woman In Gwalior, Threatens To Kill Her Son

MP: Neighbour Rapes Dalit Woman In Gwalior, Threatens To Kill Her Son

MP: ₹5 Crore Bills Related To Sonu Nigam, Shaan's R-Day Concerts Go Missing From Jabalpur...

MP: ₹5 Crore Bills Related To Sonu Nigam, Shaan's R-Day Concerts Go Missing From Jabalpur...

MP Weather Update: Pachmarhi Chills At 4.6° Celsius; Night Temperature Drops Below 15° Celsius In...

MP Weather Update: Pachmarhi Chills At 4.6° Celsius; Night Temperature Drops Below 15° Celsius In...