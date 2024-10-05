 MP: DPI To Hear Again Objections Of Surplus Teachers
MP: DPI To Hear Again Objections Of Surplus Teachers

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, October 05, 2024, 12:13 AM IST
article-image
Schools Guest Teachers Protest Happened in Bhopal | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Department of Public Instruction (DPI) will again hear the claims and objections of teachers dissatisfied with the process of adjusting surplus teachers. Teachers have been asked to submit their queries between October 5 and October 11.

A committee has been formed under the chairmanship of the divisional joint director of DPI, which will examine the representations and make decisions after obtaining documents from cluster principals. The resolutions will be processed between October 14 and 18, and orders will be issued accordingly.

The DPI stated that teachers’ objections were heard even before the counselling sessions, but some teachers remain dissatisfied and are submitting their representations at various levels. These teachers are being given another opportunity to present their concerns. If a cluster principal provides incorrect information, they will also be held accountable.

The Director has instructed teachers to submit their representations, along with supporting evidence, to the District Education Officer’s office. An official will be assigned to handle this task. Teachers will be called before the committee for a hearing on their representations, where they must present facts supporting their objections.

Placement orders for 15K teachers issued

So far, 10,015 primary, 4,136 secondary, and 1,191 higher secondary teachers have participated in the counselling process and selected schools for new postings.

Out of these, placement orders for 15,000 teachers have been issued, with 10,000 having already submitted their online joining in the selected schools.

