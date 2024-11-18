MP Doctor Duped Of ₹54 Lakh On Pretext Of Son's Admission In Private Dehradun Medical College

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A doctor was duped of Rs 54 lakh on pretext of securing a postgraduate medical seat for her son in Jabalpur on Monday. The accused posed as a staff of a career counselling company and assured her son's admission in a medical college in Dehradun.

The female doctor named Archana Sharma has fallen victim to a ₹54 lakh fraud after scammers promised to secure a postgraduate (PG) medical seat for her son in a private medical college. She is a resident of Hathital area in Jabalpur.

Sharma lodged a complaint at Gorakhpur police station when the promised admission did not materialize, and the scammers disappeared.

Her son, Siddharth, completed his MBBS and cleared the NEET PG exam in 2023. During the admission process, the family received a call from Sonu Bansal, who claimed to be an employee of a Mumbai-based counseling company, Pacific Education. Bansal assured them of admission in a private college in Dehradun.

Over six months, the scammers demanded payments, citing admission fees and other formalities. Dr. Sharma transferred ₹48 lakh to their account and ₹6 lakh to an associate’s account.

Despite repeated assurances, no admission was secured. When the doctor asked for a refund, the scammers gave excuses and eventually switched off their phones.

Realising they had been cheated, Dr. Sharma filed a police complaint. The police are now investigating the case to identify and apprehend the accused.