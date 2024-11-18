Caught On Cam: Drunk Man Creates Ruckus, Vandalises Cars, Throws Stones At Public In Broad Daylight In Jabalpur

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A drunk man created a chaos at a posh residential colony in Jabalpur. He vandalised parked SUVs, pelted stones at public when they tried to stop him. The entire incident was caught on CCTV cameras installed in the area, which is circulating widely on social media.

In the recorded CCTV footage, the man can be seen throwing stones at cars parked outside specific houses. He then escalates the situation by throwing stones at people, including the police, when they arrived to stop him and arrest him.

Watch the video below :-

Hearing the noise, the residents, including women, came out of their homes. They were shaken by what they saw and quickly went inside when the man started throwing stones at the public. Few men in public surrounded the man to catch him, as he was throwing stones at them while they tried to stop him.

According to information, the incident occurred near Arun Dairy under Madan Mahal police station area on Saturday. He reportedly broke the windows of a car parked outside a house and attacked several people in the area.

The residents from the area complained about the incident to the local police, and told them about the whole situation.

Upon receiving information, police arrived at the scene and arrested the man. Authorities are investigating the matter further.

The incident has left local residents shaken, as they demand stricter measures to ensure such behavior is not repeated.