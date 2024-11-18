 Caught On Cam: Drunk Man Creates Ruckus, Vandalises Cars, Throws Stones At Public In Broad Daylight In Jabalpur
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalCaught On Cam: Drunk Man Creates Ruckus, Vandalises Cars, Throws Stones At Public In Broad Daylight In Jabalpur

Caught On Cam: Drunk Man Creates Ruckus, Vandalises Cars, Throws Stones At Public In Broad Daylight In Jabalpur

The entire incident was caught on CCTV cameras installed in the area, which is circulating widely on social media.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, November 18, 2024, 05:12 PM IST
article-image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A drunk man created a chaos at a posh residential colony in Jabalpur. He vandalised parked SUVs, pelted stones at public when they tried to stop him. The entire incident was caught on CCTV cameras installed in the area, which is circulating widely on social media.

In the recorded CCTV footage, the man can be seen throwing stones at cars parked outside specific houses. He then escalates the situation by throwing stones at people, including the police, when they arrived to stop him and arrest him.

Watch the video below :-

Read Also
MP: Youth Faints While Reviewing Missing Child’s CCTV Footage In Police Control Room; Constable...
article-image

Hearing the noise, the residents, including women, came out of their homes. They were shaken by what they saw and quickly went inside when the man started throwing stones at the public. Few men in public surrounded the man to catch him, as he was throwing stones at them while they tried to stop him.

FPJ Shorts
NTPC Green Energy IPO Opens On November 19: Price Band, GMP, Listing And All Key Details You Need To Know
NTPC Green Energy IPO Opens On November 19: Price Band, GMP, Listing And All Key Details You Need To Know
New Toyota Camry Hybrid to Hit Indian Roads on December 11
New Toyota Camry Hybrid to Hit Indian Roads on December 11
Moonflower Murders OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch
Moonflower Murders OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch
Maharashtra Elections 2024: BJP's Spokesperson Sambit Patra Calls Rahul Gandhi 'Chhota Popat' Over 'Ek Hai Toh Safe Hai' Jibe; VIDEO
Maharashtra Elections 2024: BJP's Spokesperson Sambit Patra Calls Rahul Gandhi 'Chhota Popat' Over 'Ek Hai Toh Safe Hai' Jibe; VIDEO

According to information, the incident occurred near Arun Dairy under Madan Mahal police station area on Saturday. He reportedly broke the windows of a car parked outside a house and attacked several people in the area.

The residents from the area complained about the incident to the local police, and told them about the whole situation.

Read Also
Statue Of Madhav Rao Scindia Removed For Road Widening In Katni; 2 NHAI Officials Suspended For...
article-image

Upon receiving information, police arrived at the scene and arrested the man. Authorities are investigating the matter further.

The incident has left local residents shaken, as they demand stricter measures to ensure such behavior is not repeated.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Vyapam Scam: Police Constable Sentenced To 14 Years For Using Solver In Recruitment Exam In Jabalpur

Vyapam Scam: Police Constable Sentenced To 14 Years For Using Solver In Recruitment Exam In Jabalpur

Caught On Cam: Drunk Man Creates Ruckus, Vandalises Cars, Throws Stones At Public In Broad Daylight...

Caught On Cam: Drunk Man Creates Ruckus, Vandalises Cars, Throws Stones At Public In Broad Daylight...

Tribal Mother-Daughter Shot While Sleeping Outside Home In Gwalior

Tribal Mother-Daughter Shot While Sleeping Outside Home In Gwalior

Voting Is Biggest Right In Democracy, Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Appeals To Voters Ahead Of...

Voting Is Biggest Right In Democracy, Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Appeals To Voters Ahead Of...

Statue Of Madhav Rao Scindia Removed For Road Widening In Katni; 2 NHAI Officials Suspended For...

Statue Of Madhav Rao Scindia Removed For Road Widening In Katni; 2 NHAI Officials Suspended For...