MP: Doctor chops off employee’s private part in Sidhi

Sidhi (Madhya Pradesh): An employee of a dental clinic in Sidhi district has accused the owner of chopping off his private part.

The police, however, registered a case against the employee on the complaint of the clinic owner. Police officials said that they were waiting for the medical report of the employee and further action would be taken accordingly.

According to police sources, Dr Pankaj Agrawani runs a dental clinic in the town. Agrawani, who has injuries on his head, lodged a complaint at Kotwali police station that he was attacked by his ex-employee, who barged into his house to commit theft in late evening.

Acting on Agrawani’s complaint, police booked the employee and detained him.

The employee, who has suffered serious injuries too, is undergoing treatment at district hospital under police detention.

His family members alleged that Agrawani had taken him to his home to clear due salary. They also claimed that Agrawani chopped off his private part, apart from beating him brutally.

The family members claimed that they had lodged a complaint but police didn’t take action against Agrawani.

In-charge of Kotwali police station, Manoj Soni, said that doctor had first lodged a complaint, therefore a case was registered against the ex-employee. "When we recorded the statement of ex-employee, the other part of story came fore. We are awaiting for the medical report. Further action will be taken as per the report," he added.

(With input from Arun Gupta from Sidhi)

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 11:43 AM IST