MP: District hospital AC out of order, patients in trouble

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The patients and their attendants were in a bad state because of extreme heat, after the air-conditioner installed at the third of the district hospital has gone out of order, sources said on Tuesday. The district is in the grip of severe heat, since the temperature has shot up to 44 degrees Celsius. Although the hospital management has been informed about the problem, they did not take any action. The fans in the ward are not capable of providing relief from severe heat.

Mismanagement at PHC

Mismanagement can be seen at the Primary Health Centre in the city. The coolers and fans are lying defunct, besides other facilities are not available. More than two lakh people of Singhpur, Tatam, Mankari, Phulari, Mou, Saila Majhgawan, Naiguwan and other villages depend on the PHC. A large number of people come to the hospital daily, but because of lack of facilities, patients and their relatives are facing problems. The electricity system in the delivery ward is completely out of order, and open power wires are lying everywhere. When the issue was raised before Dr Alok Chourasia, he said he had informed the higher-ups in the administration about the problems and things would soon be improved.

