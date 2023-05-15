MP Weather Update: Chhatarpur in grip of extreme heat

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Chhararpur district is in the grip of extreme heat these days. Dry hot winds from Rajasthan raised the day temperatures to 44.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday. Saturday was no better.

According to the weather office, the velocity of the winds is 7km an hour.

An official of the weather office in Khajuraho, RS Parihar, said the day temperature would remain 42 degrees Celsius and the night temperature would vary from 21 to 24 degrees Celsius.

There may be some changes in the weather on May 15, 16 and 17 when the sky will be overcast and there are chances of drizzles, he said.

On the other hand, temperature will again shoot up to 45-48 degrees Celsius from May 20.

In the coming days, the heat waves may cause various diseases.

The weather office has advised the people to remain indoors at noon and consume water as much as possible.

