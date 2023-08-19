MP: DEO Office Clerk Held For Demanding ₹5K Bribe

Representative Image

Damoh (Madhya Pradesh): The Lokayukta police in Sagar on Friody arrested a clerk posted at the office of the District Education Officer (DEO) of Hata block of Damoh for demanding a bribe of Rs 5,000, sources said.

Sources said that a teacher named Lakshmi Kori, who was earlier posted as a teacher at a government school in Lohari village of Hata block of Damoh, had retired. He had applied for pension earlier, but was relentlessly being troubled by a clerk posted at DEO office, named Abhishek Jain. Jain had been demanding Rs 5,000 from Kori to forward his pension application and get the entire process done.

Kori approached Sagar Lokayukta office and registered a complaint against Jain. Officials told Kori to hand over the sum to Jain. Jain had called him inside his car, parked near DEO office on Friday noon, where Kori gave him the amount. No sooner did Jain receive the amount, Lokayukta police officials swooped down on him. Abhishek Verma told the media that accused Jain has been taken into custody.

