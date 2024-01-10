 MP: Dense Fog Engulfs Bhopal, Other Cities; Light Rain Likely To Continue In Parts Of State
Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, January 10, 2024, 01:07 AM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A thick blanket of fog enveloped most parts of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday morning, reducing visibility. Due to dense fog, flights were delayed at Bhopal airport. Parts of Madhya Pradesh are expected to remain susceptible to fog formation during late night and morning hours.

According to the meteorological department, currently, shallow to moderate fog is observed in the western Madhya Pradesh and moderate fog seen in Gwalior-Chambal divisions. The fog will continue in the next 24 hours in the state and light rainfall may also occur in Gwalior Chambal division.

Dense fog with isolated Very Dense FOG (VDF) occurred in Gwalior, Shivpuri, Guna, Ashoknagar, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Ujjain, Agar, Shajapur, Rajgarh, Nivari, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Panna, Satna, Rewa, Mauganj, Jabalpur and Mandla.

Shallow to Moderate FOG (SMF) occurred in Morena, Bhind, Datia, Ratlam, Alirajpur, Badwani, Khandwa, Khargone, Harda, Narmadapuram, Bhopal, Vidisha, Raisen, Narsingpur, Sagar, Damoh, Katni, Dindori, Umaria, Shahdol, Anuppur, Sidhi and Singrauli.

Minimum visibility of less than 50 meters was reported at Gwalior Airport and Rewa, while the visibility was 50 meter in Ujjain, Guna, Tikamgarh, Satna and Mandla. It stood at 100 meter in Khajuraho Airport, 200 meter in Damoh and Jabalpur Airport. The visibility at the airport in Bhopal was 400 metres at around 3:00 am and after that it became 800 metres.. It was 500 meter in Narmadapuram, Sidhi and Umaria.

Gwalior, Naugaon, Datia among coldest places

Gwalior, Naugaon, Datia, Shivpuri and Khajurao were among the cities that reported the lowest temperatures in the state. Bhopal day temperature settled at 27.7 degrees Celsius after recording a rise of 3.4 degrees Celsius. The city minimum temperature stood at 15.6 degrees Celsius. Indore recorded 27.8 degrees Celsius after a rise of 1.5 degrees Celsius while it recorded 15.2 degrees Celsius.

Light rains likely in Gwalior Chambal division

Trough extending from Southwest Uttar Pradesh to North Gujarat, across West Madhya Pradesh has triggered scattered rains. North Madhya Pradesh experienced light to moderate showers. More rains are likely, with similar intensity and spread. Light rainfall may also occur in Gwalior Chambal division

The convergence of winds on account of an anticyclone over the central region and northerly stream down the slopes from the plains of north India has caused decent showers at a few places. Gwalior registered moderate showers. Unseasonal rains are likely over some parts of Southwest Madhya Pradesh.

article-image
