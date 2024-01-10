Bhopal: City Artisan Couple’s Ram Temple Miniatures Evoke Massive Response | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A series of miniature models of Ayodhya’s Ram Temple, made by an artisan couple from the city, has evoked tremendous response. The couple have received orders from different cities in the country including Kanpur, Ayodhya, New Delhi, Indore, Gwalior and Bhopal, for the 3-D models that can be kept at home as art pieces or can be gifted.

The couple has made three miniature models, having dimensions ranging between 8 and 10 inches in height, of the Ayodhya Temple using sandstone powder. The first is 10 inches high with a 12-inch wooden base and weighs one kg. The second has the same dimensions but has a brassy look, while the third model is 8 inches high.

Then, there are two stone carvings, one is a model of the temple, with an image of Lord Rama in the background, and the other of Ram Darbar. Soft stone from Rajasthan has been used for the carvings. They have used external, weather-proof paint so that the carvings won’t deteriorate even if kept in the open.

The couple, Prabhat Sisodiya (53) and Preeti Sisodiya (47), lives in the Sonagiri locality and have been making handcrafted items for the past 15 years.

“During the G20 conclaves in the state, we had made models of the state’s historical monuments like Sanchi and Khajuraho temples to be presented to the delegates as souvenirs. They were a big hit. That was why we decided to come out with a series of handcrafted items to commemorate the inauguration of the Ram Temple,” said Prabhat who had quit his job in the financial and insurance sector to pursue his hobby, which has now become a profession.

He said that they had posted images and details of the models on their social media pages. “Within hours, we received more than 500 orders than we could have imagined,” Prabhat said, adding that it takes at least two days to complete one model.