Bhopal: ‘Teachers’ Salary Can’t Be Stopped During Pendency Of Court Case’ | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Supreme Court has asked Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) not to stop salary of teachers during pendency of case in court. Madhya Pradesh High Court had cancelled transfers of teachers and KVS has challenged it in Supreme Court through a Special Leave Petition (SLP).

Advocate Siddharth Radhelal Gupta and Meenakshi Arora, appeared on behalf of teachers in Supreme Court.

In November-December last year, school teachers were transferred, a move they challenged at Madhya Pradesh High Court on the grounds that they were transferred to places, which were 1,000 to 1,500 kilometres away and they were not familiar with the regional language there.

The petition stated that teachers were transferred by overlooking their personal difficulties and problems. While cancelling transfer orders, High Court said there was shortage of school teachers then. That basis no longer exists in present circumstances. If new appointments have been made, then in such changed circumstances, the need for transfer order is eliminated.

Against the order of High Court, KVS filed SLP in SC. According to defense lawyers, since their transfer orders have been cancelled by the High Court, they want to join schools where they were previously posted. But their previous school authorities are not accepting them and thus they are unable to draw monthly salary from there.